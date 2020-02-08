Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. CommVault Systems reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.51. 637,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

In related news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 222,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 108,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

