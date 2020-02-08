Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post sales of $139.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $119.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $556.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.60 million to $559.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period.

MPAA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. 103,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,550. The stock has a market cap of $407.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

