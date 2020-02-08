Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to announce sales of $97.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.10 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $91.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $350.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $351.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $375.33 million, with estimates ranging from $355.90 million to $401.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 648,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,996. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $209,480.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,111 shares of company stock valued at $573,517 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

