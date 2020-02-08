Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $124.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $94.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $541.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.66 million to $593.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $592.43 million, with estimates ranging from $572.87 million to $638.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 631,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

