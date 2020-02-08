Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 40,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $63,439.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,963 shares of company stock worth $251,964. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 216,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,825. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

