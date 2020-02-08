Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after buying an additional 266,867 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,511,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 243,537 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

WRE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 239,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

