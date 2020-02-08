Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

