Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post $4.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.32 million to $22.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 83,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,842. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.90.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

