Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 3,261,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,461. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $19,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 680,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

