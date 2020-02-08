Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

LXP traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. 1,340,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,489. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 234,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 209,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 49,709 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

