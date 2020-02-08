Zacks: Brokerages Expect Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Salem Media Group’s earnings. Salem Media Group also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Salem Media Group.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million.

SALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 31,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $45,835.95. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 20,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 126,855 shares of company stock valued at $182,987. 55.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salem Media Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of Salem Media Group worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

SALM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. 55,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,939. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

