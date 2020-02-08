Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKCC. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 205,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 1,346.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 400,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 372,609 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

