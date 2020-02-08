Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $257.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

