Zacks Investment Research Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNTY. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 143,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 152,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.