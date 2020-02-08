Zacks Investment Research Lowers Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

DFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 177,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,306. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $317.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.34. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

