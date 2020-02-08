Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 410,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

