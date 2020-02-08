Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

RRTS opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $459.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 92.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit