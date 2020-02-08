Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

RRTS opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $459.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 92.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

