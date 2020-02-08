Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Strong Sell

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPER. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 537,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,626. The company has a market capitalization of $778.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Xperi has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 891,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,686,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1,354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 348,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

