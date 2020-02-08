Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

ALOT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of AstroNova from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

