Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 81,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.31. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 111,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

