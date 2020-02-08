Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:SIC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 283,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

