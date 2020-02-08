Zacks: National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. National Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given National Bankshares an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKSH. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NKSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.16. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

