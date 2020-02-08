Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,951. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

