Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zendesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.15.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $379,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $55,326.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 311,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

