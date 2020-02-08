Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.17). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($9.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.65) to ($9.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $20.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.12. 7,166,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,997. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit