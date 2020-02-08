Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.17). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($9.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.65) to ($9.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $20.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.12. 7,166,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,997. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

