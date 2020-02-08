Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $20.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,997. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,312,000.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

