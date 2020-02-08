Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

Separately, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 660,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Zuora has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $677,379.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,537 shares of company stock worth $842,766. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zuora by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.