$0.09 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MIXT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

