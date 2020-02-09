$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

KMT stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after buying an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit