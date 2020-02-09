$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

KMT stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after buying an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

