-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.30 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Well Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Well Services in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in US Well Services by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Well Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Well Services stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

