$0.45 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,146. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 398,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 63,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

