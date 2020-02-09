$0.47 EPS Expected for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. RealPage’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RP. KeyCorp cut their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,215,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in RealPage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,549,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 234,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RealPage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,626,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,877,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

RP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 317,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.09. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

