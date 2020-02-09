$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 556,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

