$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

