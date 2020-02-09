$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of WSFS opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,773,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,011,000 after buying an additional 86,454 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 760,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 507,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

