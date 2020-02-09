$1.26 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MasTec by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

