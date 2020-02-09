116,904 Shares in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 173,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $983.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.