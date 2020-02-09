$143.55 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post sales of $143.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $136.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $589.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.50 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $612.27 million, with estimates ranging from $607.20 million to $614.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

UCBI stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 242,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,948. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6,196.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.