1,435 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000.

VCIT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

