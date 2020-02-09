$149.85 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $149.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.74 million to $150.90 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $142.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $620.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $620.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $639.49 million, with estimates ranging from $629.80 million to $648.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,345.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,342 shares of company stock worth $707,363 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. 113,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,318. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.97. Community Bank System has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.