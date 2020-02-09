1,500 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.36 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

