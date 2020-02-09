150,802 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after buying an additional 19,787,482 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,937,000 after buying an additional 152,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,366. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

