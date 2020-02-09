$171.26 Million in Sales Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce sales of $171.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $172.10 million. HMS reported sales of $155.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $634.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.90 million to $635.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $668.11 million to $723.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

HMSY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 324,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,055. HMS has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $40.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of HMS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,041,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of HMS by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 796,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.