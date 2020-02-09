19,639 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,161,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 506,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 863,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $30.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

