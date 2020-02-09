1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,741. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

