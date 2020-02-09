$2.20 EPS Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.08. American Express reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,551,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

