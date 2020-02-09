$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $20.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.23 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $14.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $83.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $83.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.52 million, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $116.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $46,336.80. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,443,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,991 shares of company stock worth $20,553,527. 67.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 555,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,127. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $789.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.04.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

