$226.51 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $226.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.60 million. EZCORP reported sales of $214.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $900.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.12 million to $902.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $961.47 million, with estimates ranging from $952.35 million to $970.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 949,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.75. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 669,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EZCORP by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,389 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 507,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit