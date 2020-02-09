$226.51 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $226.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.60 million. EZCORP reported sales of $214.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $900.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.12 million to $902.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $961.47 million, with estimates ranging from $952.35 million to $970.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 949,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.75. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 669,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EZCORP by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,389 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 507,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

