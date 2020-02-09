2,303 Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by SkyOak Wealt LLC

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 664,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

FANG opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

