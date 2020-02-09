2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWOU. ValuEngine raised 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.77.

TWOU opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

